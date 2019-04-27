Weather this weekend looks great for the end of the races downtown, Day 3 of the NFL draft, Main Street Festival in Franklin, Movie in the Park in Brentwood, and more. There are four things you should know though...
1) Clouds will increase, but you'll still need sunscreen.
Outdoors as of 9:30am, clouds were rolling in.
This afternoon we'll have more clouds than sunshine, but some sun will still make it through. This time of year, the sun's as strong as it is in mid August so be sure to lather on some sunblock before heading out.
2) A shower's possible from late this afternoon through tonight.
Our next cold front's rolling toward Middle Tennessee from the west. With it, showers are breaking out over Missouri and Arkansas with more to develop later, farther west.
Any showers that reach the Mid State today though will be light and fleeting. If it rains where you are, it shouldn't last more than five minutes.
3) It'll turn breezy, if not windy, late today and tonight.
As that front approaches, notice how the wind will kick up. It'll peak late this evening. Hopefully the wind doesn't interfere with the plans to launch fireworks downtown after the Dierks Bentley concert.
4) Heat will return, but not until Monday. Highs today will be in the low-mid 70s. Tomorrow, highs will only be in the 60s and lowermost 70s. However, by Monday 80s return. They'll stick around most of the week, so expect a summery feel in the air right through Thursday!
Watch News4 at 5pm today for an update on the light showers on their way to Middle Tennessee.
I'll be back on TV Sunday morning from 5am-7am....and then again from 8am-9am. Join us Carley Gordon and me, then!
