There are 4 things you should know about our upcoming weather. They are...
1) The hottest weather of the year so far is likely on Wednesday.
Our temperatures have been climbing steadily from day to day over the last several days. Yesterday, the high was 80 degrees. Today's high in Nashville will likely be 85 or 86. Tomorrow, 88 seems likely. 89 or 90 are even conceivable. The record high temperature tomorrow in Nashville is 90, set in 2015.
2) Spotty strong-severe storms are possible Thursday and Thursday evening.
Right now, it doesn't appear we'll have a widespread severe weather outbreak. More likely, strong-severe thunderstorms will form on Thursday and be spotty in nature. Still though, some could have damaging wind gusts and even small hail. Thursday's threat is a level 1 tier threat on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
Timing will likely change some over the next couple of days, but here's a sneak peek now at a reasonable estimate of when storms will pass through your area. If anything, the system may slow some, delaying the arrival of storms in your neighborhood.
3) Waves of rain are likely through the upcoming weekend.
Notice how the chance of rain has ramped up even further for this coming weekend. It won't rain the entire weekend. However, two weather systems will likely pass to our south giving us at least a couple periods of rain. As of this afternoon, it appears the round of rain from Saturday night into Sunday looks the most persistent and significant.
4) One of the biggest weather hazards through the next seven days will be the potential for localized flooding.
With rain in the forecast on four of the next seven days, and much of the Mid State being a solid 10" above average for 2019, it won't take much rain to cause at least localized flooding. Notice that parts of the Mid State through this weekend could pick up 3" or 4" of new rainfall.
Remember the things below as you go about your plans this weekend. 99 times out of 100, if you respect the weather, it'll respect you.
