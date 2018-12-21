It's game time for Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Titans Saturday as they host the Washington Redskins.
I don't need to tell you but the Titans MUST WIN to stay alive in the playoff race.
Thankfully, Mother Nature will favor the Mid State for a very, very important game.
Saturday morning will start off cold with wakeup temps in the upper 20's/ low 30's.
With plenty of sunshine and a nice southerly wind in play, highs will climb to near 50° right around kickoff at 3:30PM.
If you're going to the game - GET LOUD!!!! The boys in blue will need every fan screaming at the top of their lungs for this one.
TITAN UP and have fun at the game if you're going!
Don't forget you can catch the game right here on News Channel 4. Our coverage begins at 3PM with kickoff at 3:30PM.
