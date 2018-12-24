While Santa and his reindeer will be delivering presents to Middle Tennessee Christmas morning, Astronauts onboard the International Space Station will be keeping a close eye on him!
The International Space Station will make a visible pass over Middle Tennessee very early on Christmas morning.
The tricky part will be spotting the ISS through a cloud cover.
I doubt everyone will be able to see it due to clouds but there may be enough gaps in the clouds to see it zip by - and by zip I mean traveling at 17,500 mph.
The ISS will make a couple passes over Middle Tennessee this week.
However, just like Christmas morning, cloud cover will be the thing to obstruct our view.
Here are the times you can see the ISS the next few days.
