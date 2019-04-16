The next couple of days represent the "calm before the storm". Thursday afternoon and evening could become especially stormy as our next threat for severe weather develops.
This afternoon, temperatures were topping out at May-like levels. Here's a look at 3pm numbers.
This evening, the weather will continue to be mainly clear and pleasant. It'll cool back into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s by then.
Tomorrow, we'll have more cloud cover thanks to a weak weather system pushing through the Plains.
Lows Wednesday morning will be quite a bit higher than on recent mornings.
Wednesday afternoon should be breezy and just as warm as today, with highs in the low 80s again.
Thursday's the day we'll need to watch, primarily during the late afternoon and evening. Early in the day, isolated showers will be possible. It'll be warm and windy. The highest chance for severe storms on Thursday should be over southern Middle Tennessee (where it'll be warmest and the most humid). However, because of the energy associated with this whole weather system, all of Middle Tennessee will have the potential for strong thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Flash flooding could also occur. The tornado and large hail threat will be there, but notably lower.
Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer today beginning at 4pm. She'll walk you through what we expect hour by hour during Thursday's storms. She'll also highlight when during the upcoming Easter weekend sunshine and pleasant weather will return!
DT
