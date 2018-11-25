After a warm weekend, by November's standards, we're turning back to reality for the upcoming work week!
After a cold front swings through overnight tonight, our afternoon highs will be taken down to the 40's for the next few days.
What's going to be even more of a shell-shock will be the overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Here's the temperatures stepping out Monday morning.
Waking up Tuesday morning, temperatures will start off in the mid 20's!
We'll be even colder Wednesday morning with low 20's and a few teens to begin the day.
Thankfully, there won't be much of a wind chill due to relatively calm winds in the mornings.
Overnight lows will begin to moderate back to the 40's by Thursday morning and highs return to the 50's by Thursday.
Rain looks to move back in for the end of the week.
Check out the 7-Day forecast here.
Download the 4WARN Wx App here.
