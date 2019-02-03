We'll have super mild weather on this Super Bowl Sunday. Then, changes will take place that will bring the Mid State more rain.
Early this morning was beautiful in Nashville -- partly cloudy and cool, but not overly cold.
Like yesterday, today will be variably cloudy depending on where you are and when it is. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s for most.
If you're hosting a party, going to a party, or just watching the game from home with your favorite snacks, weather to prepare for that couldn't be much better!
Tomorrow, a weak cold front will move in boosting our chance for a few showers.
Isolated showers are likely Tuesday. Then, more widespread rain develops Wednesday. The warmest day of the week should be Thursday. Temperatures then should nudge past 70. Thursday night, heavy rain will move in. There could be a few thunderstorms as well. Then, colder air returns Friday as rain showers exit. Highs Friday will only be in the 40s.
Be sure to watch News4 at 5pm this evening. Cody Murphy will update you on your out-the-door weather for Monday morning as most people head back to work or school.
