The next several days will be very mild for mid winter. We'll have to deal with rain at times though.
Today will be dry. Clouds will win out for much of the day, but despite the gray sky for much of the morning (at least) the temperature will climb nicely.
Tomorrow will be similar. It'll be variably cloudy and mild with just a sprinkle possible. That means we'll have perfect weather for hosting a Super Bowl party or going to one!
Then, Monday the rain chance will increase as a weak cold front approaches. You'll want to keep your umbrella handy that day. It won't be a washout. Because of that and the fact that we may also see a few glimpses of sunshine, temperatures will soar into the 60s again!
Tuesday won't feature much rain. Wednesday looks wet as does Thursday night. Some heavy rain will be possible then, carrying into early Friday. Then, colder air will return to the Mid State. It is still technically winter, isn't it :)?....even though Punxsutawney Phil said otherwise early this morning.
Watch Cody Murphy this afternoon on News4 for a closer look at the weak weather system on its way that should shake loose a few sprinkles in our area tomorrow.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.