Super cold air's on its way toward the Mid State. Rain showers will turn to snow showers or a period of snow overnight, especially well south and east of Nashville. A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through at least Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory runs from midnight until noon Tuesday for southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.
As of 2:45pm on this Monday afternoon, it was cloudy and very mild with a strong southwesterly breeze.
A sharp cold front was approaching though, having just passed through Paducah, KY.
Along and behind the front, precipitation was mainly in the form of rain.
Tonight, that front will pass through Nashville around 6pm. Behind it, the temperature will drop several degrees each hour. By 9-10pm, it'll be cold enough for lingering rain showers in the Nashville area to briefly turn to a few wet snowflakes before the precipitation moves out. As much as a dusting will be possible in the immediate Nashville area, and points directly west and north.
By midnight, a weak area of low pressure will have developed along the Arctic cold front over northern Alabama. That low pressure or storm system will enhance the snow production during the wee hours of the morning along the Cumberland Plateau and over southeastern Middle Tennessee. A few hours of snow are likely there, so a couple inches of snow will be possible, especially east and south of Manchester.
Temperatures early Tuesday will be around 20 on average, so icy will have formed where puddles didn't completely dry up overnight. Where snow has fallen, driving will be especially treacherous!
Here's a look at the wind chill Tuesday morning.
I wouldn't be surprised if a few school districts shut down on Tuesday even if there's negligible snow on the ground, because of the cold and areas of ice on roads, walkways, etc. Bitterly coldly cold air will linger all day!
Late Tuesday night, another dusting of snow will be possible with a reinforcing Arctic front. Look at the wind chill early Wednesday. Temperatures won't be much better.
Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer today, beginning at 4pm. She'll have an update on the progression of the front and band of precipitation headed toward the Mid State.
DT
