Sunshine's large and in charge this afternoon.  It's a perfect 10 out there!

+4 
CAMERA.png

Temperatures as of 2pm were closing in on 80 in many spots.  Nashville was sitting at 80, having already made it to 81 a few minutes before.

+4 
DMA TEMPS.png

Little change is expected tonight into tomorrow.  It'll remain clear and turn cool though.  Spotty valley fog's possible by morning, but it won't be nearly as widespread or dense as it was this morning.

+4 
iCAST TonightsLows.png

Tomorrow afternoon will be gorgeous again, only warmer!  Highs in even more areas will be in the 80s!

+4 
iCAST TomorrowsHighs.png

Thursday also will be warm, although it'll turn windy and a few more clouds will move in.  Then, early Friday morning, our next round of rain and thunderstorms will push through.  Right now, damaging wind looks to be the main threat with this system.  It likely won't be a widespread severe weather event, as right now the greatest severe chance looks to be farther north, over the Midwest.  However, a few storms will have the capability of producing strong wind gusts in Middle Tennessee.

+4 
SEVERE THREAT.png

Our weekend forecast is changing, too.  Showers and thunderstorms now look to be an even bigger player then.  Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer's updated forecast at 4pm for a detailed look at when rain is likely then.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.