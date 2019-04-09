Sunshine's large and in charge this afternoon. It's a perfect 10 out there!
Temperatures as of 2pm were closing in on 80 in many spots. Nashville was sitting at 80, having already made it to 81 a few minutes before.
Little change is expected tonight into tomorrow. It'll remain clear and turn cool though. Spotty valley fog's possible by morning, but it won't be nearly as widespread or dense as it was this morning.
Tomorrow afternoon will be gorgeous again, only warmer! Highs in even more areas will be in the 80s!
Thursday also will be warm, although it'll turn windy and a few more clouds will move in. Then, early Friday morning, our next round of rain and thunderstorms will push through. Right now, damaging wind looks to be the main threat with this system. It likely won't be a widespread severe weather event, as right now the greatest severe chance looks to be farther north, over the Midwest. However, a few storms will have the capability of producing strong wind gusts in Middle Tennessee.
Our weekend forecast is changing, too. Showers and thunderstorms now look to be an even bigger player then. Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer's updated forecast at 4pm for a detailed look at when rain is likely then.
DT
