Sunshine will soon return to your area. Once it arrives, that will be the main factor in our weather through the middle of the week.
As of 9:20am today, clouds prevailed for the entire Mid State. The back edge was steadily moving southwestward through southwest Kentucky.
Temperatures were holding in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Look at FUTURECAST below to see how the clouds will gradually dissipate today and tonight. Areas northwest of Nashville will have the most sunshine today. Communities along and near the Cumberland Plateau will have the least. Temperatures this afternoon will be held down due to the persistent cloud cover. For comparison, the average high for May 5th is 76.
Tomorrow, after spotty morning fog burns off the entire Mid State will enjoy a partly cloudy day, and therefore warmer!
Down the road, the heat will build further. Then, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will develop Thursday. Watch News4 at 5pm today. Cody Murphy will provide more specifics on storms expected then.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.