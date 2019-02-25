Rivers are still high and will remain that way for many days, but at least rain will steer clear of the Mid State for a while.
The latest as of 3pm today shows five rivers still under flood warnings. The Buffalo & Elk are falling, but at minor flood stage now. The Duck at Columbia's falling, but should stay at major flood stage into tomorrow. The Cumberland's falling except at Dover's where it continues to rise. There, it could reach moderate flood stage on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Tennessee at Perryville & Savannah is rising. It's at major flood stage now and is expected to remain that way for a while to come.
Several roads in Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties are still under water too, so there an areal Flood Warning remains.
*** NEW FLOODING is likely to develop starting this evening around the Cumberland River over south central Kentucky due to a recent increase in water release from the Wolf Creek Dam.
Benton and northeast Henry counties are also under a Flood Warning due to flooded roads along creeks and streams that feed the Cumberland River.
Sunshine's the big story today, with much drier air in place. That'll help evaporate some of that ground water. Highs this afternoon will be set over the next few minutes -- mainly in the 50s.
Our next rain chance worth talking about arrives Thursday. There's only a very slight chance for a shower on Wednesday.
Thereafter, there shouldn't be much action until possibly Sunday when there's a chance at a mix of rain and snow developing. Watch News4 this evening beginning at 4pm. Lisa Spencer will talk more about that.
DT
