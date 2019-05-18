Summery heat's the main story today. Temperatures will eclipse their highest point of the year thus far which was 89 degrees, set yesterday and earlier in May. Nashville should warm to an even 90. It won't be record heat though, as the record high temperature in Music City is 95, set in 1962.
It'll turn breezy from about mid morning on. Notice how quickly the air will warm today.
The Mid State will stay dry except for eastern Middle Tennessee and especially along the Cumberland Plateau, where isolated shower and thundershowers are likely.
Sunday will turn windy with more cloud cover and spotty showers and thunderstorms forming. Notice there's a low level threat that a storm or two becomes severe because of damaging wind (1 on a scale of 1 to 5).
Most of Sunday will be dry, so go on with your plans. Just realize you might need to take things indoors for a half hour or so at some point during the day.
Monday, the best chance for showers and storms shifts to southern Middle Tennessee. An isolated shower or storm is possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Notice the middle to end of next week will become very hot again, with highs around 90 each day. That heat will likely continue into the Memorial Day weekend as well.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.