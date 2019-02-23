After widespread flash flooding early this morning, severe weather is likely in some areas this afternoon and tonight along with more flooding.
The weather system responsible for this afternoon/tonight's severe threat is moving this way, steadily.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of West Tennessee, in effect until 8pm.
Rain will diminish some for a time especially in Nashville and points farther south this afternoon. Then, strong-severe storms will move in from the west. Meanwhile, there won't be any break in the action over southwest Kentucky. As of 12:35pm, strong storms with tremendously heavy downpours were already moving in there. Track the movement of the storms below with FUTURECAST. The best chance for any strong-severe storms in Nashville will be between 5pm and 9pm (later, east and earlier, west)
Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be possible in addition to additional flash flooding. The highest chance for severe weather will be over southwest Middle Tennessee (where you see "Moderate Risk" on the map below).
Be sure to stay weather informed all afternoon and evening. The FREE News4 and 4WARN Weather apps will keep you in tune with the weather, so ensure you have those downloaded and ready to go on your smart device.
By midnight, the severe threat will have ended for the Mid State. Since rain will exit the area around that time, the threat for additional flooding will also end at midnight.
Cody Murphy and Lisa Spencer will guide you through the storms and flooding later today. Be sure to watch their coverage on News4 and on social media.
DT
