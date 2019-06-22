A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for this afternoon & evening.
Scattered rain showers with some pop-up thunderstorms will be the trend today. While most of these storms will be average summertime thunderstorms, one or two may become strong with brief gusty wind.
Additional scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as the heat builds. Any of those could become severe producing damaging wind, hail, localized flash flooding, and/or an isolated tornado. Storms will exit around dinner time.
It'll be hot and humid both today and Sunday with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. During the day, the Heat Index will make most areas feel close to triple digits. Sunday will bring just isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, so the main focus on Sunday will be the intense heat and humidity.
Monday will bring another high chance for showers and thunderstorms. That system will exit the Mid State on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be hot and largely uneventful with just very isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows Wednesday through Friday will be around 70 with highs in the low 90s.
Stay tuned to News4 as we keep you updated on the potential for seeing more rain in the forecast. Have a great weekend!
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
