We're under a 4WARN Weather Alert today for the possibility of seeing some isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon into evening. Most of the midstate is under a "slight" risk, which is a level 2 out of 5.
The main threats will be strong wind gusts and damaging hail. The tornado risk is very low, but not out of the question.
The Futurecast models here don't look very impressive because these storms won't be very broad. The storms we see today will be somewhat isolated and will get out of here quick.
Rain chances ramping up for the rest of the week. Saturday is the greatest chance of rain through the weekend. With the added rain the highs will be lower in the 70s.
Showers wrap up early Sunday, giving us one dry day this weekend. It will be pleasant in the mid-70s.
Be sure to stay with the 4WARN Weather Team throughout the day. Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer will have updates starting at 4:00 P.M. Also, be sure to download the News4 app to your phone for the latest news and weather headlines.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
