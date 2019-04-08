After two days of successive rounds of rain and storms, we're not yet out of the woods. A couple of storms could even become strong over southern Middle Tennessee. With that said, the 4WARN Weather Alert continues.
Here's the threat zone for the potential for a strong storm or two this afternoon or this evening. The risk is minimal, but it's not zero.
Some small hail or brief gusty wind could occur along the TN/AL/GA line.
For most of us, the additional rain that's still to come will just produce brief downpours, ponding, road spray, and occasional lightning. Look at all the wet weather pushing in our direction from the south.
FUTURECAST handles these batches of rain/storms well with its timing.
As we get into early Tuesday, clouds, a few showers, and even patchy drizzle will linger. Through the day though, sunshine will gradually take over from northwest to southeast.
Tuesday afternoon will be warmer and bright, in the 70s.
Thursday night will bring our next chance for strong-severe thunderstorms to Middle Tennessee. Be sure to watch News4 this evening for a detailed look at what we expect with that system.
DT
