Today's a day of wild weather transition! We went from heavy rain overnight to sunshine this morning. Next are clouds, showers, and thunderstorms (for some) this afternoon, before colder air arrives this evening!
Outdoors as of 11am it was WARM....at least for most of us.
Sunshine continued to warm many areas up even further.
A cold front and a wind shift line (the dashed line) were sliding eastward, triggering a couple lines of showers.
As these slide eastward, they may get organized enough to allow for a few thunderstorms....and possibly even a strong/severe storm or two over far northeastern Middle Tennessee and south-central Kentucky. That said, this is LOW END threat. While it has warmed nicely today, the gusty wind has dried the air some since early this morning.
FUTURECAST shows that very scenario. Notice how the temperatures will drop this late this afternoon into tonight, too.
A Wind Advisory is in effect today for our eastern counties, although it'll be breezy for everyone.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for southwest Kentucky tonight. Any areas northwest of Nashville by morning, in locations protected from the wind, could have a few patches of frost.
I'll monitor the showers and potential thunderstorms until 1pm today. Cody Murphy will take over after that & provide a look at where the rain, storms, and colder air are on News4 at 5pm.
DT
