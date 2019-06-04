There's a marginal threat for a strong-severe thunderstorm or two on Wednesday. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest severe threat level and 5 being the highest, northern/northeastern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky are at a level 1-2 threat.
Any storms that roll through that area could have brief strong gusty wind and/or possibly penny size hail.
As of 3pm Wednesday, we were watching a complex of thunderstorms develop over central Missouri.
That batch of storms will expand this evening and press eastward, eventually arriving in the Mid State after midnight as a dissipating cluster of rain and storms. Brief heavy downpours, lightning, thunder, and possibly a strong wind gust will be possible as this area of rain enters Middle Tennessee.
Then, as the energy that's triggering the storms now developing in Missouri traverses the Mid State on Wednesday morning and nears East Tennessee, it's possible a strong storm or two will form. Focus your attention on the upper Cumberland Plateau and south central Kentucky.
Additional spotty storms are likely to form Wednesday afternoon, farther south.
MUCH more rain will follow in the days to come! Lisa Spencer will update you on that reality on News4 at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 10pm.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.