Another gorgeous day! Sunny and warmer today with highs in the mid-70s!
Temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend. However, spotty showers can be expected Friday.
Saturday will be the rainy day of the 7-day forecast. Widespread showers and even some storms are possible. A 4WARN Weather Alert has NOT been issued yet, but the National Weather Service has put half of the midstate under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. To put it on a scale, that's a level 1 out 5.
As of now, the main threats with the storms on Saturday will be gusty winds and the possibility of hail.
Rain moves out Sunday, but our temperatures take a tumble into the 50s.
Warmer, spring-like temps return later in the work week!
Stay with News4 for updates throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Cody Murphy will be here tracking the rain Saturday evening.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
