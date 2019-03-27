Wow... beautiful blues skies will greet you this Wednesday afternoon!
After a very cold start to the day this morning, we're warming up to the mid-60s thanks to lots of sunshine! Expect those 60 degree temps to carry into tonight... and as the sun sets, cooling off to the 50s.
Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s... so not as cold as we were last night.
By tomorrow-- it gets even better! Definitely feeling the springtime weather with high temperatures reaching the 70s for many.
The 70s will carry into Friday, as well. But the clear blue skies won't stick around that long. By late Thursday night into Friday morning, clouds will begin building back into the midstate... eventually bringing some spotty showers Friday morning into the afternoon.
The rain chances really ramp up as we head into Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible. As of now, it doesn't look like any severe weather for Nashville, but these storms could pick up in intensity throughout the day. It looks like the main threats will be hail and strong gusty wind.
Rain moves out Sunday morning-- that will be the drier half of the weekend.... but much cooler! Temperatures will go from being in the 70s on Saturday... to the 50s on Sunday. That cooler weather will hang around for the start of the work week.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
