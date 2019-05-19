A few showers and thunderstorms are likely at times today.  That said, most of the day will be dry, so press on with your outdoor plans and just be prepared to bring it inside for a bit (unless of course even a few rain drops would become a problem).  The rain chance will gradually ramp up through the day. 

+9 
Rain Chance Sunday

Late this afternoon, it's possible a few thunderstorms will become strong producing damaging wind gusts. That threat is highest over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee.

+9 
Sunday's Severe Threat

FUTURECAST shows how clouds will win out all in all.  However, a little sunshine's not out of the question at times too, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees in most areas.

+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD.png
+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD2.png

It's also going to be a windy day!

+9 
FutCAST WindSpeed_2D.png

Tonight, showers gradually exit to the east.  Tomorrow, slightly less humid air moves in along with increasing amounts of sunshine.

+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD3.png
+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD4.png
+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD5.png
+9 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD6.png

Notice the summery heat by mid-late week.  That'll continue into the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

+9 
7Day_AM.png

Watch Cody Murphy today on News4 at 5pm for a look at the rest of this coming holiday weekend.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.