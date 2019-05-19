A few showers and thunderstorms are likely at times today. That said, most of the day will be dry, so press on with your outdoor plans and just be prepared to bring it inside for a bit (unless of course even a few rain drops would become a problem). The rain chance will gradually ramp up through the day.
Late this afternoon, it's possible a few thunderstorms will become strong producing damaging wind gusts. That threat is highest over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee.
FUTURECAST shows how clouds will win out all in all. However, a little sunshine's not out of the question at times too, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees in most areas.
It's also going to be a windy day!
Tonight, showers gradually exit to the east. Tomorrow, slightly less humid air moves in along with increasing amounts of sunshine.
Notice the summery heat by mid-late week. That'll continue into the start of the Memorial Day weekend.
Watch Cody Murphy today on News4 at 5pm for a look at the rest of this coming holiday weekend.
