In the freezer this Friday with highs near freezing. At least Mother Nature is giving us the gift of sunshine.
Another cold night on tap with lows in the 20s.
The thermometer climbs back up this weekend. It'll stay chilly in the 40s. Showers and perhaps some flurries possible at times. No accumulation expected.
Monday is looking oh so good with highs in the middle 50s. This is ahead of our next surge of cold air. There is a potential for snow Monday night into Tuesday. You'll want to join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer for the latest.
