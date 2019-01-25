In the freezer this Friday with highs near freezing. At least Mother Nature is giving us the gift of sunshine. 

+2 
Captur1e2.PNG

Another cold night on tap with lows in the 20s.

+2 
Captur1e.PNG

The thermometer climbs back up this weekend. It'll stay chilly in the 40s. Showers and perhaps some flurries possible at times. No accumulation expected. 

+2 
Capture.PNG

Monday is looking oh so good with highs in the middle 50s. This is ahead of our next surge of cold air. There is a potential for snow Monday night into Tuesday. You'll want to join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer for the latest. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

