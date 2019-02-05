Signs of spring are sprouting everywhere this week.  Just a few days ago, I took this picture at a friend's in Franklin.  Some of the trees are getting ready, and might even start to produce blossoms before Valentines Day!

+6 
DT5.png

Then, this morning Nick Winn of Brentwood tweeted me this from his yard.  Daffodils are already doing their thing!

+6 
dt6.png

Even the pollen's getting a jump start this winter.  Juniper and elm are the main culprits.  After a medium pollen count all weekend, much of this week will feature prime sniffling conditions.

+6 
Pollen Forecast

No surprise we're seeing all these teaser hints that March and April are just a handful of weekends away.  Temperatures have consistently soared 20-25 degrees above average since Saturday.  As of 1pm on this Tuesday, we've already tied the record high for the date in Nashville, which is 72.  Chances are we'll beat it later this afternoon.

+6 
1pm Temperatures

Tomorrow will be similar, with highs easily nudging 70.

+6 
Wednesday Afternoon Temperatures

Thursday may in fact turn out to be the warmest of the week, with low to even mid 70s being common.

+6 
SnapShot1_Temp_COMBO.png

Then, the bottom falls out on Friday.  Here's a glimpse -- your wake-up wind chill Friday morning:

+6 
Friday Morning Wind Chill

Lisa Spencer's working on her forecast right now.  Be sure to watch her today starting at 4pm for an update on the 50/50 weekend we expect.  She'll also show you when the expected cold will retreat, allowing more springlike air back into the Mid State.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.