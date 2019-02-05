Signs of spring are sprouting everywhere this week. Just a few days ago, I took this picture at a friend's in Franklin. Some of the trees are getting ready, and might even start to produce blossoms before Valentines Day!
Then, this morning Nick Winn of Brentwood tweeted me this from his yard. Daffodils are already doing their thing!
Even the pollen's getting a jump start this winter. Juniper and elm are the main culprits. After a medium pollen count all weekend, much of this week will feature prime sniffling conditions.
No surprise we're seeing all these teaser hints that March and April are just a handful of weekends away. Temperatures have consistently soared 20-25 degrees above average since Saturday. As of 1pm on this Tuesday, we've already tied the record high for the date in Nashville, which is 72. Chances are we'll beat it later this afternoon.
Tomorrow will be similar, with highs easily nudging 70.
Thursday may in fact turn out to be the warmest of the week, with low to even mid 70s being common.
Then, the bottom falls out on Friday. Here's a glimpse -- your wake-up wind chill Friday morning:
Lisa Spencer's working on her forecast right now. Be sure to watch her today starting at 4pm for an update on the 50/50 weekend we expect. She'll also show you when the expected cold will retreat, allowing more springlike air back into the Mid State.
DT
