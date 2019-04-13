Scattered showers are likely off and on through most of this Saturday. Late this afternoon into this evening there will be a little chance to dry out some. Then, strong-severe storms will be likely on Sunday. The risk on Sunday will actually come in two waves.
As of 9:30am on this Saturday, much of the Mid State was covered up in rain.
More was moving into the Mid State from the south.
It was cool with temperatures in the 50s.
This afternoon, temperatures will mainly be in the 60s with showers continuing. Toward evening, the rain coverage will diminish some to make for a mainly dry trip home from the game for Predators fans.
As we approach midnight, our first wave of strong-severe storms will arrive from the west. It'll push through during the predawn hours. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the most likely severe elements.
Early tomorrow afternoon, another round of severe weather will be possible over eastern Middle Tennessee, if enough sunshine develops. There, hail will also have a reasonable chance of developing from any stronger storms (in addition to wind and isolated tornadoes).
Ensure you stay plugged in to the weather from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon. Have a plan in case a tornado warning (means it's happening) is issued for your area.
Cody Murphy and I will monitor the storms tonight and tomorrow on News4, so keep checking back with us on television, the News4 app, and social media for updates.
DT
