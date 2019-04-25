Our dry weather pattern is about to end.
Showers and a few storms are back in the mix this afternoon and evening. It does not look like a washout and the threat of severe weather looks low... despite what the regional radar currently looks like!
Highs today will be in the 70s. We'll see light showers develop here in Middle Tennessee this afternoon. An embedded thunderstorm is possible, but will not be severe.
Unfortunately, you'll want to be prepared for rain if you head downtown for Round 1 of the NFL Draft tonight. A poncho is your best bet, but you'll also be allowed to bring in a small, personal size umbrella.
Rain comes to an end early Friday morning. This sets the stage for a good looking weekend! Highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine. By Monday, our temperatures heat back up into the 80s.
Be sure to download the 4WARN Weather App as you head out this weekend. You can stay up to date with any weather moving in with our live radar.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
