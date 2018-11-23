Hoping you and your family had a wonderful Thanksgiving!!!!!
Showers will begin to move into western Tennessee around sunset tonight. Nashville and surrounding areas will begin to see the rain arrive closer to 8PM or 9PM. If you have any plans outdoors tonight, you'll need to plan for rain.
Thankfully, this rain will be quick in, quick out as most of it will be out of here by mid-morning on Saturday.
With that being said, Saturday still looks great with the rain ending early.
Highs on Saturday will peak in the low 60's.
Sunday will start dry but another round of rain will move in during the late-afternoon.
Much of next week looks dry but we've got another cool down on the way. We'll find ourselves in the 40's during the afternoons and in the 20's/30's during the mornings.
For a check of the 7-Day forecast click here.
To download the 4WARN Wx App click here.
