After a weekend of sunshine we're turning our focus on the next best chance for rain.
It comes first thing in the new week on Monday.
Rain chances don't look to be too impressive with just a quick splash and dash shower expected in the late afternoon.
Showers will begin to arrive mid-afternoon in west Tennessee with Middle Tennessee seeing the rain shortly after sunset.
Most of the rain will wrap up overnight with Tuesday trending drier.
Other than the rain Monday, much of next week will remain dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
