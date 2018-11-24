The weekend warmth has been amazing so far but a series of cold fronts next week will bring us back to reality and back to below freezing!
Right now, a new winter storm is brewing out west and this is the same system that will bring us rain Sunday and then a the cold blast next week.
Millions of people in the Midwest and Plains are under Winter Weather Advisories right now in anticipation of the winter storm. Some areas in the path of this storm could see anywhere from 2 to 10 inches of snow.
Again this will be the same system that will bring us rain Sunday afternoon. If you were hoping for some snow, well, it's not going to happen as we'll be on the "warm" side of the winter storm.
Showers will begin to move in during the late-afternoon Sunday.
It will not be a washout as most of the rain will be rather spotty.
Showers will continue eastward through the evening and should be mostly wrapped up by sunrise Monday.
There may enough cold air around to produce a few flurries out on the Plateau Monday morning.
Once the cold front passes we'll notice a big time temperature change compared to this weekend. Highs for the first few days of next week will be in the 40's with overnight lows dipping into the 20's.
For a check of the 7-Day forecast click here.
To download the 4WARN Wx App click here.
