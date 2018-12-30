It's game day Middle Tennessee!

 
If you're going to Nissan Stadium before the game for tailgating, we're in good shape!
We'll have more cloud cover than sunshine but it will be dry before kickoff. 
 
Kickoff is at 7:20 and the start of the game will be dry. 
However, shortly after half time showers will start to move into the area. 
So, you'll need to dress for a little rain if you're going to the game tonight. 
 
Temperature-wise, we'll be in the mid-50's fore tailgating and falling into the 40's for kick off.  

