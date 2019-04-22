It's a big week for Music City! You'll want to plan on lugging the rain gear around if you have plans to attend round 1 of the NFL Draft.
Right now, showers and rumbles of thunder are possible during the afternoon and evening. At the time, severe weather isn't a concern. The Draft should go on as planned as long as the wind behaves and there isn't lightning.
Rain clears out early Friday. We have the rest of the weekend to get out and enjoy! Should be pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s.
