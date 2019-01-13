Rain showers and fog are complicating travel early this morning. Notice the fog as of 9am.
Temperatures as of 9am were well above average -- in the 40s.
Through today, we'll have just a few showers. Late this afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall even in Nashville as colder air moves in.
A few flurries will be possible overnight, but no accumulation's expected anywhere in Middle Tennessee.
Tomorrow, as clouds hang around, you'll want a heavy winter coat. For most, temperatures will hold in the 30s.
Sunshine returns for everyone on Tuesday. It'll stay relatively bright Wednesday. A few showers will be possible again at times Thursday and Friday. Then, an Arctic front will pass through the area Saturday allowing the flood gates to open for the coldest air of the season to follow on Sunday and beyond. Hang in there snow lovers. We may get our best chance for snow so far this season during the final ten days of the month!
Watch News4 Today at 5pm. Cody Murphy will show you if any flurries are showing up on Real Time Red Radar.
DT
