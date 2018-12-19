Our next rain producer is currently in Eastern Texas but will move into the southeast tonight. This will be the focus of our rain to wrap up the work week.
Closer to midnight tonight, showers will begin to move in from the southwest.
Through Thursday and Friday showers will become more widespread with the rain slowly tapering off by Saturday morning.
It doesn't look like a total washout either day but at times a steadier bout of rain is possible.
If enough cold air funnels in Friday night, we could get a brief window of a wintry mix or a transition to snow. However, this is mainly for areas on the Plateau. There isn't much concern for road conditions right now but it could be a slushy start Saturday for some.
By Saturday afternoon, the rain will be gone and a little sunshine will return.
Sunday looks cloudier but mostly rain free for most. Only a light, passing shower is in the forecast right now.
