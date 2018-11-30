A 4WARN Weather Alert is in place for Middle Tennessee Saturday.
TIMING: Off and on showers starting Saturday morning and lasting through Saturday evening.
THREATS: Gusty winds around 20-30mph and localized flooding.
Widespread showers are in the forecast to begin the day Saturday. This means if you plan to attend any parades or have any outdoor plans, you'll need to dress for rain.
There may also be a few embedded thunderstorms through the morning.
As we head into the afternoon showers will move eastward with areas in West Tennessee drying out first.
By sunset, most of Middle Tennessee will begin to dry out with lingering showers hanging around on the Plateau.
Sunday will be the best day this weekend with lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the forecast.
Highs will likely top out near 70° in a few spots.
Sunday will also be a great day to hang your Christmas lights up.
For a check of the 7-day forecast click here.
To download the 4WARN Wx App click here.
