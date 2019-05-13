We're in the midst of a short lived cool spell. It won't last long though, so don't get used to it.
After a weekend with highs around 70, today has been even cooler! Outdoors as of 3pm (typically the warmest time of day), temperatures were a solid 10 degrees below average.
Persistent cloud cover (with occasional sunny breaks) were contributing to this cool weather.
Tonight, as clouds collapse, it'll turn even colder. By early Tuesday morning, temperature will be 10 or so degrees below average again!
For those wondering if this cool down will be record setting, the answer is no. Records for the lowest maximum temperature for today and the lowest minimum temperature for tomorrow are safe. Both, listed below, were set in the 1800s.
Tuesday afternoon should be notably brighter than today has been, and therefore warmer, but not by much.
Late this week, temperatures will soar into the 80s. In fact, I expect our first 90-degree day this coming weekend. There are also a couple of days in our our forecast with at least SOME rain expected. For a full play-by-play on all those things, watch Lisa Spencer's updated forecast today on News4, beginning at 4pm.
DT
