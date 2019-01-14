Very cold air has filtered into the Mid State today! Noon temperatures look like this.
With low clouds extending all the way up into the Midwest, we'll have to wait until Tuesday for much in the way of sunshine.
The sky will clear some overnight, allowing for lows in the 20s by early Tuesday.
Then, Tuesday afternoon sunshine will help temperatures rebound all the way into the mid 40s, which is seasonable for mid January.
Count on 50s on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Rain showers are likely Thursday. Wind driven rain is expected for a time Saturday. Then, Sunday the bottom will fall out as the coldest air of the season blows in!
A little burst of snow is also likely as the Arctic air takes over! Right now, amounts look to be light, but a dusting to an inch looks likely.
Watch News4 this afternoon and this evening with Lisa Spencer for much more detailed timing on the dramatic drop on tap for this weekend.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.