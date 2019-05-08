Rain will be a big story over the next few days in our forecast.  It won't rain the whole time, but will come in waves instead.

The first wave will move in tomorrow, potentially with spotty strong-severe thunderstorms.  Western and central Middle Tennessee's under a level 2 threat on a scale of 1 to 5.  Farther east, the threat is lower -- level 1.

Damaging wind's the main severe concern with the strongest of storms that pass through on Thursday.  Of course, lightning and torrential downpours are also likely.  The threat for hail and/or isolated tornadoes is low, but not zero.

Take a look at the latest timing for the storms.  Nashville's likely going have its roughest weather on Thursday around or just after midday.

We'll have a break in the action on Thursday night.  Then, just a few light showers are likely on Friday for most of our area.  Friday night and Saturday, another wave of wet weather will move through in the form of mainly patches of light-moderate rain.  Then, as another cold front pushes through early Sunday heavier downpours and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Finally by Sunday afternoon, the rain will push away to the east making for a drier end to Mother's Day.

As the weekend's coming to an end, as much as 3" or 4" may have fallen in the Mid State.  That's a lot for just four days!  That means you should expect ponding at times, road spray, reduced visibility, AND at least the threat for brief flooding of poor drainage areas as the rain's moving through.

