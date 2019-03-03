Today's a good "indoors day", as will be tomorrow and Tuesday, too.
Rain's falling for much of the Mid State as of 9:30am on this Sunday. It's snow though over far northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Here's a recent screen grab from Cadiz, KY courtesy of WKDZ radio and gocadiz.com.
Watch the progression of this system this afternoon. It's a very fast mover. Any snow to the northwest of Nashville this morning will melt or at worst cause a short lived dusting on cars, rooftops, or grassy areas. Road will just stay wet.
Flurries will fly in spots tonight, and through the overnight a little accumulation could develop from them on the Cumberland Plateau. There, there could be a slick spot or two in the morning, but they should be few and far between.
Again, the potential accumulation northwest of Nashville isn't on roads, but over eastern Middle Tennessee (for late tonight) it is.
The main story Monday through Wednesday will be the bitter cold. Look at the out-the-door wind chills on Monday. Yikes!
Down the road, it won't get much better until Thursday afternoon or Friday.
Be sure to watch News4 later today for a look at the rain and snow showers developing for this evening.
DT
