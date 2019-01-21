Bitter cold air's lingering on this Monday afternoon. Temperatures as of 2pm were still mainly in the 20s.
There's been lots of sunshine, so our snowpack across northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky has melted some. Watch out for black ice to reform in those areas tonight, as temperatures fall back into the mid 20s.
The first big weather change we're about to undergo is a significant warm-up. That will begin tonight, as the wind swings around to more of a southerly direction. Notice that by sunrise tomorrow, many communities will actually be warmer than they are right now.
It'll turn windy tomorrow, causing temperatures to soar into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s!
The next change to our weather will be the return of rain. After clouds thicken tomorrow afternoon, rain showers will move in from the west tomorrow evening. By early Wednesday morning, it'll be heavy in spots.
Late Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will begin falling again, potentially turning the rain over to a brief period of snow before it exits Wednesday night.
Right now, it appears a dusting will be possible especially along and north of I-40. However, we may have to increase that prediction over the next 24 hours as the computer models get a better handle on how significant the cold air will be that follows the storm.
Watch Lisa Spencer this afternoon and evening, beginning at 4pm for an update on that system. She'll also tell you about more bitterly cold air due in late this week.
DT
