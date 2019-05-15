It was a cooler than average start to the week but we're about to do a complete 180 and climb well above the averages for May.
In fact, we may flirt with record territory in a few spots this weekend but no new records will be set.
Typically, during the second half of May, we should hover in the upper 70's and low 80's.
This weekend we'll have a string of days where we'll be flirting with 90's.
Thursday - 83°
Friday - 89°
Saturday - 90°
Sunday - 88°
Monday - 86°
To add to the heat, the amount of moisture in the air will increase which means it's going to feel hot and humid all weekend long.
To check the weekend conditions click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.