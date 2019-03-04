A bitter blast to start the new school and work week. The sun finally reveals itself although it'll stay rather cold in the 30s.
Even colder tonight with widespread lows in the teens. Make sure the outdoor pets have a nice warm spot.
Quiet skies continue into tomorrow. Below normal temperatures linger as highs warm through the middle and upper 30s.
By the end of the week, temps trend warmer. Rain makes a return this weekend.
