The hottest weather of the year's setting up shop over the Mid State! It'll peak right in the middle of our upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.
With that in mind, you'll want to keep cool any way that you can.
It's been a while since we've had a stretch of hot weather this intense or this long, so please read the tips below and use them over the next few days.
The bottom line is if you respect the heat, it'll respect you so to speak. If you have to do some yard work, take breaks often and drink plenty of water....not just while you're outdoors, but also before you begin your project.
Elderly people and children don't cool as efficiently and effectively as the rest of us, so be sure to keep close tabs on them. If you have elderly family members, friends, neighbors, church acquaintances, etc. give them a call or shoot them a text asking them if their air conditioner and/or fans are cooling adequately. Kids like to run around outdoors no matter what the weather. Make sure they take frequent breaks and jump in the shade from time to time with a cool drink or popsicle.
You can have a lot of fun in the sun & heat. You just need to stay ahead of it and keep the tips above in the forefront of your mind.
How about some rain? A few spots are getting cooling showers today. Watch Lisa Spencer today beginning at 4pm for a track on those plus a look ahead to any additional rain coming down the pike over the next week or so.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.