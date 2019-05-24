The heat is on!!
Yesterday, we tied a record high of 91! We're back in record territory again for the holiday weekend. Temperatures each day will soar into the low-to-middle 90 range.
We're looking to tie the record of 93 degrees for today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. That could bring a stray shower or two, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible... but most everyone will stay dry. Lows are in the low 70s tonight.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s... most likely tying the records for those days.
More clouds will build back in for Memorial Day on Monday, but we'll stay steamy at 95 degrees.
We'll stay in the 90s through the start of the work week after the holiday break. Not seeing any relief from the 90s until Thursday. That's when our next rain chances come back into the forecast, but very slim at 20%.
Enjoy and be safe out there!
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
