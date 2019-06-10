This week's weather will be rare for the month of June. Two cold rather sharp cold fronts will pass through Middle Tennessee in the span of just three days making for consistently unseasonably cool nights, pleasant days, and refreshingly low humidity.
The effects of the first front are already beginning to take hold over the Mid State. Slightly drier air is moving in from the northwest.
When we talk about humidity and how muggy it feels, we always reference the dew point. Take a look at the scale below.
Dew points lately have been around 70, consistently. Notice the change beginning for our northwestern communities though. Dew points are falling back toward the 50s near the Tennessee River as the air there dries out.
That drier air will overspread the entire Mid State tonight, making for a crisp more refreshing airmass tomorrow.
This drier air will also allow temperatures tonight to tumble to levels that are a solid 10 degrees below average!
Tuesday afternoon's temperatures will also be below average thanks to today's cold front. The average high tomorrow is 85.
Wednesday night, yet another cold front passes through making for more below average temperatures. In between, severe weather's possible for some on Wednesday. Watch Lisa Spencer's updated forecast this afternoon and this evening beginning at 4pm for an update on the timing and placement of that threat.
DT
