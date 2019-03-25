Early wake up call for some! A bulk of the rain has come to an end. There may be additional showers around from time to time today.
If you're not seeing rain, look for a mostly cloudy sky and mild temps in the 60s.
By this evening, clouds and rain clears out.
Sunshine returns tomorrow. Cooler with stiff north breezes.
Gradual warming trend gets underway for the second half of the week. Highs in the 70s. Showers and storms return again for the weekend.
Make sure to join me again on News4 at Noon. See you then! - Laura Bannon
