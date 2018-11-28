It's been bitterly-cold out the past few days but thankfully we're going to begin warming up heading into the back half of the work week.
However, with the warm up comes rain.
In fact, we're going to see a nice stretch of rainy conditions in Middle Tennessee.
As a warm front approaches from the south, showers will begin to move into the area by Thursday afternoon.
It looks unlikely we'll see washout conditions Thursday but at times there could a few steadier bouts of rain.
By Friday, the warm front will be in Middle Tennessee keeping our rain chances elevated. At any point Friday showers will pop up and move through. Similar to Thursday, a washout looks unlikely.
Saturday is the washout day.
A cold front will begin to move through the area on Saturday and will provide the highest rain chance of our rainy stretch of weather.
Scattered showers, and at times heavier downpours, will be around Saturday with activity slowly tapering off during the late-evening hours.
There may be a few lingering showers around to begin the day Sunday but most of the rain will move out by early-afternoon.
If you have plans to go to the Titans home game at 3:05PM Sunday, the rain should be gone by then.
