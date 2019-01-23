Soaking downpours are making a tough go of the evening commute. Here's a look at Real Time Red Radar, as of 5:20pm.
If you're about to leave work and drive home, please take it easy and don't be in a hurry. Expect road spray, ponding, poor visibility, and possibly localized flooding of poor drainage areas.
This rain's being triggered in part by a strong cold front. Look at the sharp temperature drop over western Middle Tennessee. That colder air will overspread the entire Mid State tonight.
Before the rain exits, it'll end as a little wet snow especially north and east of Nashville, but potentially in Nashville, too. Look at how this storm will progress through our area overnight.
You may have noticed the most persistent snow showers will be on the Cumberland Plateau. There, a half inch of snow could fall by Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will be colder, but not bitterly cold.
The bitterly cold air holds off until Friday as Arctic air returns to Middle Tennessee. In advance of that Arctic front, more flurries and snow showers are expected tomorrow night.
By Friday morning, the wind chill will be in the teens and single digits!
Watch Lisa Spencer tonight at 6pm and 10pm. She'll break down the weekend forecast so you can plan appropriately. She's also highlight another blast of Arctic air due in next week.
DT
