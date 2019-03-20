Rain will return tonight. It won't last long or be overly heavy. It will however hang around long enough to affect some of you on Thursday. Then, beautiful weather takes over for Friday and Saturday.
Late on this Wednesday afternoon, clouds were beginning to roll in from the west as seen over downtown Nashville.
Rain was still well to the west, gradually building eastward.
Because the air is so dry, it'll take a while tonight for rain showers to reach Nashville. It'll probably be close to midnight when the first rain drops move into Davidson County.
Showers will linger into early tomorrow in Nashville and could make for some wet spots for the morning drive.
Through the day, however, showers will push east of I-65 as sunshine gradually returns from west to east.
Friday and Saturday will both be very nice days. Sunshine will dominate as temperatures climb into the 60s! However, the mornings will be cold. Frost is likely both mornings. A light freeze will even develop in some areas early on Saturday.
The next weather maker will then begin to roll in on Sunday with even more clouds and showers. Watch Lisa Spencer this evening beginning at 4pm on News4 for a detailed look at how significant the storm will be, when on Sunday the rain will reach you, and how long that system will hang around.
DT
