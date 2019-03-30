Potentially strong thunderstorms will move through this afternoon and early this evening.  Behind this system, much colder air will overspread Middle Tennessee tomorrow.

As of 8am today, temperatures were in low-mid 60s in most spots.

8am Temperatures

It was partly sunny. 

Through today we'll have quite a few clouds with some sunshine from time to time, too.  Temperatures will climb into the 70s, thanks in part to a gusty southwesterly wind.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front is pushing eastward through Arkansas toward Tennessee.

While this is not a classic severe set-up, it has enough going for it to make at least for the potential for a few strong wind gusts with thunderstorms late today.

The most likely zone to have a strong storm or two is where the yellow shading is.

Take a look at the storm timing where you live.  Initially, we'll just have isolated showers.  Later today, the rain will thicken up and become more widespread as the cold front approaches.

Tonight, colder air will work in.  By early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s.

Tomorrow night will turn even colder, with freezing conditions likely for most of the Mid State by early Monday.  SO, if you hoped to plant this weekend, bear in mind you'll have to protect any sensitive plants you put in the ground to get them through this quick shot of wintry temperatures.

Stay ahead of the weather today by downloading the 4WARN and News4 apps.  Through those, you'll receive any weather watches and warnings issued.  You'll also be able to track the storms as they move in on Real Time Red Radar.

