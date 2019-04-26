Happy Friday, friends!
All of Thursday's rain shower remnants are out of here. Expect the clouds to gradually clear out, making way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Also watch out for breezy conditions today with sustained winds 10-20 MPH with strong gusts at times this afternoon. Winds calm down this evening.
If you're planning on heading downtown to the NFL Draft tonight, it will be a pleasant evening with temps in the upper 60s.... then turning cooler as temps fall into the upper 50s.
Tonight's lows will be chilly, falling into the 40s.
Those cooler temps will set the stage for perfect running weather Saturday morning for anyone running the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon:
Saturday will be pleasant. Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s again. There is a slim chance for a shower or two later in the evening, but if we even see any light rain, it will all clear out overnight into Sunday.
Saturday will also be a breezy day... especially at night! Watch out for gusts reaching over 30 MPH.
Sunday will be sunnier with highs in the 70s once again.
The heat cranks back up by Monday. Highs for the start of the work week will be in the 80s with our next rain chances coming back into the forecast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some thunderstorms will be possible.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
