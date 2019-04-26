Happy Friday, friends!

All of Thursday's rain shower remnants are out of here. Expect the clouds to gradually clear out, making way for plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. 

+9 
SKY Afternoon.png

Also watch out for breezy conditions today with sustained winds 10-20 MPH with strong gusts at times this afternoon. Winds calm down this evening.

+9 
wind 1.png
+9 
wind 2.png

If you're planning on heading downtown to the NFL Draft tonight, it will be a pleasant evening with temps in the upper 60s.... then turning cooler as temps fall into the upper 50s.

+9 
NFL DRAFT ONE DAY.png

Tonight's lows will be chilly, falling into the 40s. 

+9 
iCAST TonightsLows.png

Those cooler temps will set the stage for perfect running weather Saturday morning for anyone running the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon:

+9 
EVENT_A_2Temps.png

Saturday will be pleasant. Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s again. There is a slim chance for a shower or two later in the evening, but if we even see any light rain, it will all clear out overnight into Sunday.

+9 
iCAST TomorrowsHighs.png

Saturday will also be a breezy day... especially at night!  Watch out for gusts reaching over 30 MPH.

+9 
wind 3.png
+9 
wind 4.png

Sunday will be sunnier with highs in the 70s once again. 

The heat cranks back up by Monday. Highs for the start of the work week will be in the 80s with our next rain chances coming back into the forecast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some thunderstorms will be possible. 

+9 
7Day_AM.png

-Meteorologist Melanie Layden

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Traffic Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University. She also covers traffic issues for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.